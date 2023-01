Terry scored a goal on five shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Terry was involved in the Ducks' first three tallies, including scoring the goal that put them up 2-0 early in the second period. That goal was his first since Dec. 15 -- he picked up 10 helpers in 16 contests between his goals. The 25-year-old is up to 41 points, a minus-12 rating and 139 shots on net through 48 appearances.