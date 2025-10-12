Terry notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Terry helped out on both of Chris Kreider's goals in the game, including one on the power play. While he has earned at least 54 points in each of the last four seasons, Terry could get overshadowed by the Ducks' younger prospects. He's still in a top-line role and on the first power-play unit for now, but don't be surprised if his ice time in all situations slips throughout 2025-26, though he should still be capable of valuable offense.