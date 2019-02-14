Ducks' Troy Terry: Promoted to top level
The Ducks recalled Terry from AHL San Diego on Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Terry has been unstoppable in the minors this season, racking up 16 goals and 41 points in 41 games. The 2015 fifth-round pick could draw into Anaheim's lineup as soon as Friday against the Bruins.
