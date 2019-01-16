Ducks' Troy Terry: Promoted to top level
Anaheim recalled Terry from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
The Ducks have been terrible recently, losing 12 consecutive games, so they obviously decided it was time to shake up their roster in a big way Wednesday, recalling three players from their AHL affiliate while sending two skaters down. Sherwood has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up 16 goals and 37 points in 32 appearances, but he hasn't been able to carry that success to the NHL level, going scoreless in six appearances with the big club. The 2015 fifth round-pick's next opportunity to appear in an NHL contest could arrive as soon as Thursday against Minnesota.
