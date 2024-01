Terry posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Terry has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games, compiling four goals and six helpers in that span. The 26-year-old will again have to navigate the absence of regular linemate Trevor Zegras (ankle), but Terry has rebounded nicely following a slow start to the campaign. He's up to 26 points, 92 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 38 appearances.