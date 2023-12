Terry provided an assist, fired two shots on goal and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Terry has played better of late with three goals and four helpers over his last seven outings. It'll be interesting to see how much of that success was due to playing alongside Leo Carlsson (knee), though Terry will now have a chance to reignite his chemistry with Trevor Zegras on the top line. Terry is at 21 points, 81 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 33 appearances overall.