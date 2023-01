Terry notched two assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Terry continues to struggle with goal-scoring, as his drought hit 15 games. He's made up for it partially with 10 assists in that span, including five helpers over his last four contests. The 25-year-old forward is up to 38 points, 132 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 46 appearances while holding down a top-line role even amid his slump.