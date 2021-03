Terry scored a goal and supplied an assist in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Terry's line with Adam Henrique (goal, two assists) and Trevor Zegras (assist) combined for six points in the first period. The Avalanche replaced Hunter Miska with Philipp Grubauer in the second period, and the Ducks weren't able to muster any more offense. Terry's up to five goals, nine points, 38 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 23 appearances.