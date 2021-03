Terry (upper body) had a shot on goal and a blocked shot in 12:56 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Terry wasn't able to do much after a two-game absence due to injury. The 23-year-old forward has seven points, 35 shots on net and eight PIM in 22 contests. He will likely stay on the top line for a couple more games, but he'll need to produce offense to stay on a scoring line.