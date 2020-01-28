Terry (knee) skated 15:20 and went minus-1 in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

The 22-year-old winger was listed on the top line, but he wasn't able to add anything to the Ducks' offense. Terry has only eight points and 42 shots on goal in 34 appearances, down from last season's 13-point effort over 32 games. The winger isn't likely to chip in much offense, and especially not if he drops out of the top six.