Ducks' Troy Terry: Quiet in return
Terry (knee) skated 15:20 and went minus-1 in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
The 22-year-old winger was listed on the top line, but he wasn't able to add anything to the Ducks' offense. Terry has only eight points and 42 shots on goal in 34 appearances, down from last season's 13-point effort over 32 games. The winger isn't likely to chip in much offense, and especially not if he drops out of the top six.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.