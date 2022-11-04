Terry scored a power-play goal and added a pair of assists in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Canucks.

While the Ducks' defense looks like a disaster, Terry is making sure their offense makes some noise. He's recorded five multi-point efforts already this season, and the regression that could have been expected following his breakout last year doesn't look like it's going to happen. The 25-year-old has five goals, 10 assists, 33 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating through 11 contests this season. He's earned three of his 15 points on the power play.