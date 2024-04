Terry scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished two assists and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Terry's second-period tally tied the game at 2-2. He also helped out on both of Alex Killorn's goals in the third. Prior to Tuesday, Terry had gone five games without a point, but he made up for it in this contest. For the season, the winger is at 20 goals, 32 helpers, 163 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 70 appearances.