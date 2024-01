Terry scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Terry has three points over two games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The winger's goal Tuesday was his 10th of the season and stood as the game-winner after the Predators' third-period comeback fell short. Terry has 25 points (eight on the power play), 90 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 37 appearances in a top-six role this season.