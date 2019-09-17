Ducks' Troy Terry: Ready to rock
Terry (leg) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Sharks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Terry suffered a season-ending leg injury in April, but he's been skating since late June, so the fact that he's been cleared for game action ahead of Tuesday's contest doesn't come as a surprise. The 22-year-old, who totaled four goals and 13 points in 32 games last campaign, is expected to fill a middle-six role while also seeing time on one of Ducks' power-play units this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.