Terry (leg) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Sharks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Terry suffered a season-ending leg injury in April, but he's been skating since late June, so the fact that he's been cleared for game action ahead of Tuesday's contest doesn't come as a surprise. The 22-year-old, who totaled four goals and 13 points in 32 games last campaign, is expected to fill a middle-six role while also seeing time on one of Ducks' power-play units this season.