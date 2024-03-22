Terry notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Terry has three points over his last three outings, but he was scoreless over the six games before that stretch. The Ducks' offense has been diminished lately -- they've scored a total of 18 goals over 11 games in March, leaving little scoring to go around. The 26-year-old winger has 19 goals, 30 helpers, 11 power-play points, 148 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 64 appearances this season.