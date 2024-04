Terry notched an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Terry has a goal and four assists over his last five appearances after posting just four points in all of March. The 26-year-old has had some challenges this season, but he's still managed 54 points, 169 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 74 contests for a team that hasn't had a strong offense. Terry remains in a top-six role with power-play time.