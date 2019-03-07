Ducks' Troy Terry: Registers first three-point night
Terry posted three assists, a plus-1 rating and one shot on net in a 5-4 loss to the Blues on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old came into the night with only four points, so he nearly doubled his NHL output by recording his first three-point night. Terry has two goals and five points in the last five games. Overall, he has three goals and seven points in 21 contests this season.
