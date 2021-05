Terry notched an assist and scored the winning goal in the shootout in a 3-2 win over the Blues on Wednesday.

Terry set up a Haydn Fleury tally in the third period. The 23-year-old Terry was the only player to score in the shootout, helping the Ducks snag a surprising win. Through 46 contests, the forward has 19 points, 64 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a middle-six role.