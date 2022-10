Terry notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Terry set up the first of Trevor Zegras' two goals in the contest. The 25-year-old Terry has been a consistent contributor so far, with at least a point in six of nine games. The winger has four goals, six assists, 25 shots on net, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating. As long as he remains firmly in a top-six role, he'll have a good chance to put up strong numbers.