Terry (upper body) won't play versus the Islanders on Wednesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Terry is set to miss his fourth straight game. The 28-year-old is making progress in his recovery, but a return date has not been identified yet. The Ducks will get some reinforcements up front with Frank Vatrano (shoulder) returning to action and Ryan Strome checking in after time as a healthy scratch and due to an illness.

