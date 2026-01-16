Ducks' Troy Terry: Returning to action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
Terry (upper body) is available for Friday's game against the Kings, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports.
Terry has missed the last three games due to an upper-body injury, but he'll be back in action against Los Angeles. He had recorded points in four of his five appearances before his absence, racking up three goals, four assists, two blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 17:11 of ice time across that span.