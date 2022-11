Terry logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Terry set up Adam Henrique on the game-tying goal late in the third period. The assist gave Terry a four-game, seven-point streak. While he's scored just once in that span, the 25-year-old forward is finding a multitude of ways to get involved on offense. He's at five tallies, 11 assists 35 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 12 appearances this season.