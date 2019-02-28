Terry netted his second goal of the year in a 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Terry had gone six games without a point since being recalled from AHL San Diego on Feb. 14 before finding twine in this contest. His only other two points this season came Jan. 19 against the Devils, when he registered a goal and an assist. The 21-year-old winger is still trying to find his scoring touch at the NHL level, and isn't a factor in fantasy play.