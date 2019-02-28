Ducks' Troy Terry: Scores first goal since call-up
Terry netted his second goal of the year in a 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Terry had gone six games without a point since being recalled from AHL San Diego on Feb. 14 before finding twine in this contest. His only other two points this season came Jan. 19 against the Devils, when he registered a goal and an assist. The 21-year-old winger is still trying to find his scoring touch at the NHL level, and isn't a factor in fantasy play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...