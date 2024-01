Terry provided a goal in a 5-4 overtime win over Florida on Monday.

Terry's marker came early in the third period to tie the game at 4-4. It was his 11th tally and 27th point in 40 contests this season. Terry missed three games from Dec. 31-Jan. 5 due to an upper-body injury, but he's been productive since with two goals and five points over his last five appearances.