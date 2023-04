Terry scored a goal on six shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Terry tallied the Ducks' lone goal in his first game after missing the last four contests while awaiting the birth of his child. It's unclear if he's become a father yet -- if not, he may skip Saturday's game in Arizona to remain with his family, but the Ducks close out the season with three games at home. Terry has 22 tallies, 57 points, 180 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 67 appearances.