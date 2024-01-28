Terry scored a pair of goals on four shots, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Terry was able to atone for each of his penalties in fairly short order. His second penalty led to him getting the puck coming out of the box for the game-winning tally. He's riding a five-game point streak (three goals, five assists). January has seen Terry return to the level he established over the last two campaigns. For the season, he's at 14 goals, 35 points, 115 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 46 appearances.