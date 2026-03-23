Terry scored two goals on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

Terry's first goal put the Ducks ahead 4-2 in the second period. When that lead didn't last, he came through as the overtime hero 1:29 into the extra session. The 28-year-old has three goals and three assists over four outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. Terry is up to 16 goals, 51 points, 120 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 50 appearances this season, mainly in a top-six role. Two of his goals have been game-winners.