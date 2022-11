Terry scored a third-period goal during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the host Predators.

Terry, who has scored in consecutive contests, converted his 10th of the season Tuesday, tying the matchup at 1-1 with 9:21 remaining in the third period. The 25-year-old right winger beat Juuse Saros with a wrister that ricocheted off the goalie's glove. Terry, who leads the Ducks in scoring with 24 points, has collected six goals and nine assists over his past 15 appearances.