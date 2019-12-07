Ducks' Troy Terry: Sends assist Friday
Terry posted an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Terry set up Ryan Getzlaf's second-period goal to get the Ducks on the board. However, coach Dallas Eakins replaced Terry with Ondrej Kase on the top line in the third period. Terry has collected three points over his last five games. For the year, he has seven points and 34 shots on goal in 28 appearances. Fantasy owners will likely steer clear of the 22-year-old due to his weak production across the board -- he has just two hits, three blocked shots and six PIM this season.
