Terry produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Terry helped out on an Adam Henrique goal in the first period. Over his last six games, Terry has three goals and three assists as he continues to be a force in the offensive zone. The 25-year-old winger is up to 11 tallies, 16 helpers, 88 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 27 contests overall.