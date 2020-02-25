Ducks' Troy Terry: Sent down to minors
The Ducks reassigned Terry to AHL San Diego on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old is still getting his footing at the top level, but he's been impressive lately with five assists and 24 shots on net over the last eight games. The move will allow him to play consistent top-line minutes with the AHL affiliate, and it may be a short-term demotion. Terry has racked up 10 points over seven AHL games this season.
