Terry (upper body) has joined the Ducks in Vancouver and will practice Wednesday afternoon, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports.

Terry has been on injured reserve since mid-January, but he's considered day-to-day. Head coach Joel Quenneville previously suggested that Terry could suit up during the Ducks' road trip, and Thursday's matchup against the Canucks is Anaheim's last game in the trip before returning home. The Ducks' medical staff will presumably monitor how Terry feels ahead of Thursday's puck drop before determining his status, but he at least seems to be in the mix to suit up.