Terry notched an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Terry set up Sam Carrick's empty-net tally to seal the Ducks' sixth straight win. In that span, Terry has four goals and three helpers while playing on the top line. The winger is up to 10 points, 35 shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through 11 appearances this season.