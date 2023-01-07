Terry logged an assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Terry has earned five helpers over his last six games, but he's also posted a minus-4 rating in that span. He set up John Klingberg's goal 1:05 into the extra session Friday. Terry is stuck in a nine-game goal drought, and he's at 12 tallies, 21 helpers, 114 shots on goal, 16 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 40 contests. He had 67 points in 75 outings last year, and his current pace is right in line for similar production.