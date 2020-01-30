Play

Terry posted an assist and two shots on net in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Terry set up Adam Henrique for the opening goal at 5:39 of the first period. The 22-year-old winger skated in a third-line role Wednesday. He's at nine points, 44 shots and a minus-7 rating in 35 contests, which gives Terry very minimal fantasy value.

