Ducks' Troy Terry: Sets up opening tally
Terry posted an assist and two shots on net in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Terry set up Adam Henrique for the opening goal at 5:39 of the first period. The 22-year-old winger skated in a third-line role Wednesday. He's at nine points, 44 shots and a minus-7 rating in 35 contests, which gives Terry very minimal fantasy value.
