Ducks' Troy Terry: Sets up overtime winner
Terry had an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.
Terry found himself on the ice with Ryan Getzlaf during the extra frame. He made the moment count, relaying a pass from goalie John Gibson to the captain, who deposited the winning goal. Terry has points in three straight games, giving him four points in 15 appearances this year.
