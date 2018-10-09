Terry provided the game-winning goal in the shootout Monday, as the Ducks edged out the Red Wings at home, 3-2.

Terry, whom the Ducks took in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, did what five others couldn't: putting the puck past the netminder in the skills competition. However, fantasy owners streaming the rookie would like to see him produce earlier in games, as he's been held without a point and carries a minus-1 rating over the first three contests.