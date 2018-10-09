Ducks' Troy Terry: Shootout tally stuns Red Wings
Terry provided the game-winning goal in the shootout Monday, as the Ducks edged out the Red Wings at home, 3-2.
Terry, whom the Ducks took in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, did what five others couldn't: putting the puck past the netminder in the skills competition. However, fantasy owners streaming the rookie would like to see him produce earlier in games, as he's been held without a point and carries a minus-1 rating over the first three contests.
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...