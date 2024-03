Terry (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Ottawa, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

At this point, it isn't clear how long Terry might be sidelined with his undisclosed injury. It's a big loss for the Ducks, as Terry has been one of the team's best forwards this year, racking up 17 goals and 46 points through 56 contests. With Terry unavailable, Isac Lundestrom will likely be elevated to a top-six role against the Senators.