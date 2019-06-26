Ducks' Troy Terry: Skates at development camp
Terry took part in an on-ice workout Wednesday at the Ducks' development camp, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Terry is working his way back from a non-displaced fracture of his leg, but he appears to be on track to be fully healthy by the time training camp opens in September. The 21-year-old forward notched four goals and 13 points in 32 games with Anaheim last season, but he'll likely step into a full-time role with the big club in 2019-20.
