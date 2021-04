Terry registered an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Terry has two helpers in his last three games. The 23-year-old has produced 15 points in 34 games, matching his career-high production from 47 outings last season. The Colorado native has added 48 shots on net, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating this season, mainly in a middle-six role.