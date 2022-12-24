Terry notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Terry's offense has hit the skids in December -- he has just a goal and an assist over his last eight games, with both coming on the power play. The 25-year-old has 12 goals, 17 helpers, eight power-play points, 107 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 35 contests. He's still seeing top-line minutes, so he's in a good place to turn things around, but the Ducks' weak offense allows opposing defenses to game-plan around Terry and fellow star forward Trevor Zegras.