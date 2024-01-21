Terry notched two assists and five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Terry helped out on goals by Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish (on the power play) as the Ducks chased but couldn't catch up to their in-state rivals. With two goals and five helpers over the last seven games, Terry has rediscovered his steady offense. The 26-year-old winger is up to 11 goals, 18 assists, nine power-play points, 104 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 42 outings overall. He remains firmly in a top-six role.