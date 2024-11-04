Terry recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Terry helped out on Mason McTavish's tally near the end of the game. The 27-year-old Terry has been steady but not explosive on offense this season, finding the scoresheet in nine out of 11 contests, including an eight-game streak from Oct. 13-29. He's produced five goals, four assists, three power-play points, 26 shots on net and a minus-3 rating. After beginning the year on the third line, his reliable scoring has allowed him to get back into the top six.