Terry recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Terry had sat out three games as a healthy scratch, and he went five contests before that without a point. That dry run ended when he set up Maxime Comtois' second-period tally Wednesday. Terry has five points, 26 shots on net, and a minus-2 rating in 18 outings this season. The 23-year-old Terry probably won't score enough to interest fantasy managers.