Ducks' Troy Terry: Snipes first goal since October
Terry scored a goal on four shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to Arizona on Wednesday.
Terry gave the Ducks a short-lived 3-2 lead midway through the third period when he shelved a shot from the bottom of the right faceoff circle. It was a goal-scorer's goal, but was just Terry's third of the year and his first in the last 11 games. Terry possesses plenty of offensive skill, but it has translated to just six points in 25 games this season.
