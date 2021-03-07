Terry scored twice and led all players with seven shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Colorado.

Terry flashed quick hands on his first goal, eluding a Colorado defenseman down low before going forehand-to-backhand to beat Hunter Miska and give Anaheim a 2-0 lead early in the second period. He brought the Ducks to within 4-3 with his second goal at 13:04 of the third period, igniting a late Anaheim rally. Terry displayed the puck skills and hockey sense that made him an All-American at the University of Denver, but the 23-year-old hasn't yet put it all together at the NHL level, producing 10 goals and 23 assists in his first 100 games.