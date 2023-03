Terry scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Terry's goal with 2:21 left in the third period sparked the Ducks' push back, which culminated in a Mason McTavish equalizer just under two minutes later. This was Terry's sixth goal in his last nine games, though he's added just one assists in that span. The 25-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, 49 points, 164 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 60 contests overall.