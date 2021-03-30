Terry scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 5-2 loss to Colorado.

Terry stole the puck in the offensive zone early in the third period, walked in alone and beat Colorado netminder Philipp Grubauer for his seventh goal of the season. The 23-year-old Terry has to started to produce more consistently since the start of March, collecting five goals and four assists in 13 games. He had tallied just four points in his first 17 contests. If Terry can finally emerge as the offensive contributor he was projected to be coming out of the University of Denver, it would be a rare bright spot in a dismal season for the Ducks.