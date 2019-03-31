Ducks' Troy Terry: Suiting up Saturday
Terry isn't listed among Anaheim's scratches, indicating that he'll suit up against the Oilers on Saturday.
Terry recovered quickly after blocking a shot Friday against Calgary and should get a chance to build on his season totals of four goals and nine assists through 32 appearances.
