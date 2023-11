Terry notched a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Terry snapped a four-game point drought by helping out on Alex Killorn's third-period marker. Since his hat trick Nov. 1 versus the Coyotes, Terry has mustered just four assists over his last 10 contests. The 26-year-old is at 13 points (four on the power play), 45 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 20 appearances. At this pace, he'll have a tough time getting to the 60-point mark for a third consecutive campaign.